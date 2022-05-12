Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 12 May 2022 – A video of a bizarre incident that occurred in one of the estates in Nairobi after a thief snatched a phone has been shared online.

According to an eyewitness who shared the video on TikTok, the phone got stuck in the thief’s hand.

In the video, members of the public are seen surrounding the thief while taking photos and videos of the unusual incident.

They were planning to lynch him but their mission was abolished after the stolen phone got stuck in his hand.

The incident has been linked to witchcraft.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.