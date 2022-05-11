Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, 11 May 2022 – An unidentified man reportedly turned into a cow after chewing a married woman.

In a video doing rounds on social media, the middle-aged man is seen sitting on the ground sobbing after his legs turned into a cow’s trotters.

A tail can also be seen wiggling from behind.

The poor man moos like a cow while begging for help.

As he moos, a group of people surround him in utter shock and bemusement, taking videos of the bizarre incident.

They inspect his trotters and take videos of his tail.

A social media user shared a video of the bizarre incident and captioned it, “This guy was bewitched and turned into a cow after sleeping with someone’s wife. I feel sorry for this guy but let this serve as a lesson to people who like to sleep with people’s wives. There are a lot of single women out there”.

