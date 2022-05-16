Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, 16 May 2022 – A man was shot and killed by an unknown gunman at Mirema Drive estate along Thika Road on Monday afternoon.

According to an eyewitness, a gunman who was driving a Toyota Premio and dressed in a suit shot at the victim 4 times after he dropped his daughter home from school.

When the smartly dressed gunman who had concealed his face with a cap realized that the victim was not dead, he fired two more bullets and killed him on the spot.

Here are photos from the murder scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.