Monday, 16 May 2022 – A man was shot and killed by an unknown gunman at Mirema Drive estate along Thika Road on Monday afternoon.
According to an eyewitness, a gunman who was driving a Toyota Premio and dressed in a suit shot at the victim 4 times after he dropped his daughter home from school.
When the smartly dressed gunman who had concealed his face with a cap realized that the victim was not dead, he fired two more bullets and killed him on the spot.
Here are photos from the murder scene.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
