Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – A middle-aged man was busted trying to cut short the life of a close friend in broad daylight by poisoning him as they were having a meal in a restaurant.

It is reported that the man executed the evil mission after his friend went to the toilet.

As soon as his friend walked away to relieve himself, he poured poison into his drink and pretended all was okay.

However, a hawk-eyed patron spotted him and raised the alarm after his buddy returned from the toilet.

The concerned patron warned the guy’s friend not to consume the drink since it had been laced with poison.

The commotion attracted the attention of other patrons.

Shocked by the turn of events, the patrons ordered the evil man to take the drink but he refused.

He was seen in the viral video begging for mercy.

It is not clear why he decided to plot such an evil mission.

Watch the video.

