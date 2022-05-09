Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – A curvy Kikuyu city slay queen, identified as Shiku on social media, is giving men sleepless nights on Tik-Tok.

The well-endowed slay queen has been posting juicy videos flaunting her big derriere and voluptuous curves and if the comments on her timeline are anything to go by, men are really thirsting over her assets.

Shiku was the talk of social media a few months ago after it emerged that she had been given a notice to vacate from Greatwall Apartments.

Word had it that the management threatened to kick her out after married women complained that she was wrecking their homes by dressing indecently within the estate.

Watch her Tik-Tok videos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.