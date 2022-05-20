Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Some of the ladies who were hired by slain thug Samuel Muvota to drug men in various entertainment joints in Nairobi have been exposed by DCI and their photos splashed on social media.

According to DCI, the suspects have been arrested several times after stupefying men’s drinks in entertainment joints.

However, every time they were arrested, Muvota would bail them out using his connection with rogue police officers.

One of the suspects whose photos were splashed on DCI’s Facebook page caught the attention of Kenyans because of her beauty.

The light-skinned damsel looks charming and innocent.

However, she is a dangerous criminal as revealed by a social media user.

She was reportedly jailed for 9 years and after being released, she continued to commit various crimes in the city, among them drugging men in clubs.

Below is a comment on DCI’s Facebook page exposing the beautiful lady as a serial criminal even as men thirst over her beauty.

