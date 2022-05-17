Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 17 May 2022 – Residents of Mirema Drive were treated to a dramatic incident on Monday after a man was shot 6 times by a lone gunman in a suit.

The deceased man, identified as Samuel Mugota, had just dropped a lady and her baby when the assailant, who was trailing him, struck and sprayed him with bullets.

Details are now emerging that the lady he dropped is his mpango wa kando.

Before the shooting incident, he had taken his mpango wa kando to pick up her daughter from school.

Samuel, a father of three, was married and lived in Kasarani.

His mpango wa kando is the lady pictured holding a baby while in the company of a female police officer at the crime scene.

It is alleged that Samuel was involved in shady dealings and might have been killed over a land deal.

He was found in possession of seven different national identity cards.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.