Thursday, 26 May 2022 – Renowned Fashion and Lifestyle blogger Sharon Mundia, who is popularly known as This Is Ess, has revealed that she is not happy at the moment, and as a result, she has decided to take a break from blogging.

The pretty and stylish fashion blogger made the revelations on her Instagram stories.

She hopes the break will help her pent-up anxiety and panic thoughts she has been carrying in her head.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about my career, the work that I do and I’ve just started to find myself questioning what I’m doing, why I’m doing it, if it matters… and the thing is, this isn’t the first time I’ve had such thoughts,” she said.

“I just don’t really feel clear on the direction my career is taking. Whether my work has any meaning or impact, just all these kind of existential type of questions, what I’m doing with my life and I think for a while there I had decided to focus purely on my job,” she added.

The award-winning fashion and lifestyle blogger has been blogging for several years.

