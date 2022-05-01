Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – A close lieutenant of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has attacked Deputy President William Ruto for allegedly hiring goons to cheer him during the burial of late former President Mwai Kibaki in Othaya, Nyeri County on Friday.

During the occasion that was presided by President Uhuru Kenyatta, thousands of Kenyans attended the burial to send a final farewell to the man they described as the ‘greatest statesman Kenya has ever had’.

When Ruto rose to speak at the burial, he received a thunderous reception from the crowd and this, according to lawyer Donald Kipkorir, was the work of the hired crowds that DP has ferried from Nairobi.

“Paying illiterate, unemployed & idle youth to funerals is primitive & stupid …. It is disrespectful to a mourning family … The hired crowd in Othaya is disgraceful … #FareWellKibaki,” Kipkorir, who is a renowned lawyer, wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.