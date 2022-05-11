Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Uasin Gishu county askaris are on the spot after they were recorded taking the law into their own hands in broad daylight.

The rogue askaris were carrying out an operation to arrest small-scale traders operating without licenses when they unleashed terror on an unarmed man.

They bundled the man into their vehicle, stripped him naked, and assaulted him.

Netizens have urged the Governor to take stern action against the askaris.

Watch video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.