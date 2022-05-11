Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Samoei Ruto has vowed to reverse President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) deals that have seen some of the operations moved from the port of Mombasa to Naivasha’s inland port.

Addressing the media while receiving Kilifi Governor Amason Jeffa Kingi to Kenya Kwanza yesterday, Ruto admitted that SGR has turned out to be a big scam as it was not serving the purpose for which it was built.

He noted that the initial SGR plan was hijacked by some individuals who are now benefitting financially from it.

According to the DP, the SGR was meant to grow the productivity of Mombasa port and economically empower the people of the Coast region, but was instead affecting the economy of the region.

“The SGR was intended to make the port much more efficient. Unfortunately, a few people took hostage of the whole program and ended up with selfish programs that benefit a few people to the detriment of the people at the Coast.”

“We have committed that administrative and legal steps will be taken to reverse what has become the biggest impoverishment to the people at the Coast,” he promised.

However, Kenyans have trolled Ruto over the move on SGR, saying he was part and parcel of the entire project.

They termed him a big hypocrite who is just playing on the mind of gullible Kenyans just to get votes.

