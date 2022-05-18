Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Two politicians allied to Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA were arrested over their nefarious plan to disrupt an event for Azimio La Umoja’s running mate, Martha Wangari Karua.

A source privy to the incident confirmed that the UDA coordinator in Kirinyaga, Don Bosco, and the county’s Majority Leader, James Kamau, were picked by police on the night of Monday.

Bosco was allegedly picked up from his home but it is not clear where Kamau was arrested at.

“So far, UDA coordinator and the Majority Leader, who is the senatorial candidate, have been arrested. Each individual was arrested separately. Bosco was arrested at his home at night.”

“Martha was to come here together with Raila Odinga. The allegation is that the leaders planned to heckle,” stated the source.

The arrest of UDA honchos has attracted criticism from Deputy President William Ruto’s camp who argue that they are politically motivated.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, in a statement she shared on Tuesday, May 17, argued that the detention was aimed at coercing some of the UDA-allied leaders to switch their allegiance to Azimio la Umoja headed by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

“I strongly condemn last evening’s arbitrary arrests of UDA aspirants, officials and supporters perpetrated by State in a futile attempt to make them support Azimio.

“We demand the immediate release of Kirinyaga Majority Leader and incoming Senator James Kamau Murango- Senator Kirinyaga County 2022, UDA coordinator Gichangi Bosco and all UDA supporters still in custody on a political witch hunt,” stated the Governor.

