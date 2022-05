Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – A theft incident occurred at the home of the late President Mwai Kibaki near Othaya Town.

According to a local news outlet, some thugs stormed the home of Mwai Kibaki at night and vandalized a transformer.

The incident comes barely a week after he was buried.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.