Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – Two mischievous young men recorded themselves doing the unthinkable in a supermarket and shamelessly shared the video on social media to chase clout.

After entering the supermarket, they went straight to the beverage section where they picked different drinks from the shelves and started sipping them.

They hurriedly sipped the drinks while laughing and then returned them to the shelves.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.