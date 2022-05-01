Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s security detail was on high alert yesterday during the burial of late President Mwai Kibaki as they managed to neutralize the immediate threat to the DP.

Ruto was giving his speech when a lady stormed from the crowd and made her way running to the podium.

The lady, who was not immediately identified, maneuvered through the gathering with a clear intention of addressing the Second in Command.

However, she was stopped by Ruto’s bodyguards just steps from the podium and quickly whisked away, allowing the DP to continue with his speech.

Ruto had earlier received wild cheers from the mourners at Approved School in Nyeri where the burial service was held.

This comes just a day after, another incident of a security breach was witnessed during the State Funeral service at Nyayo National Stadium moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta delivered his speech.

A youthful man, identified as Allan Makanda, made his way to the podium, requesting Archbishop Anthony Muheria who was leading the session, minutes to address the mourners.

However, the self-proclaimed Kibaki’s grandson, was whisked away with Muheria requesting the law enforcement officers to handle him with care.

“He is a Kenyan and a son of our nation. He is emotional at the loss of our President. Treat him well,” Muheria pleaded.

However, the security went ahead to manhandle the so-called Kibaki grandson to the utter disappointment of the masses.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.