Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – After dumping Raila Odinga’s Azimio for Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza, details of what the DP promised Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi that forced him out of Azimio have emerged.

Addressing the press at Ruto’s Karen residence earlier today, the Pamoja Africa Alliance (PAA) party leader revealed that Ruto agreed to prioritize the historical land injustices should he be elected as the Head of State in August.

According to Kingi, the promise by Ruto informed his decision to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The DP had also agreed to solve the long-standing crisis surrounding the port of Lamu.

At the same time, Kingi noted that he will not be given any position in Kenya Kwanza but development in Lamu will be prioritized.

“We are not interested in positions, what we want the next government to do is to solve the land issues and other problems that have affected the coastal region since 1963.”

“The deputy president and his allies have agreed to address this issue that has affected the people of Coast for years,” Kingi stated.

Kingi went ballistic on Raila Odinga and his Azimio, saying apart from usual rhetorics in Azimio, there is no commitment for the Coastal people.

“Presidential candidates promised heaven for Coastarians but this time we will not accept anything short. As a party, we were able to look for parties who will commit in writing,” he said.

“After a short and deep engagement with Kenya Kwanza, we signed an agreement with the alliance.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST.