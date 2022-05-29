Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s Azimio seems to be in denial after Deputy President William Ruto received a thunderous reception in Narok, just days after Baba toured the county.

In a statement on Twitter, Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina discredited Ruto’s mega political rally held at Ole Ntimama Stadium in Narok, the area perceived as Raila’s stronghold.

The visibly agitated Ledama poked holes into Ruto’s rally claiming his team had imported supporters from other regions of the country into the Narok rally.

He went ahead to post photos of school buses he claimed were used to ferry people, saying they do not have schools with such names in Narok.

He, however, sarcastically thanked Ruto and his team for taking good business to Narok county people during their rally.

“Why ferry people from all over the country. We don’t have schools with such names in Narok County …. Crowds do not translate into votes sir. Yet again thanks for the business today in Narok,” stated the ODM senator.

This is not the first time Ledama is criticizing and questioning Ruto’s massive reception in his Narok county.

In March, the senator also accused the Kenya Kwanza Alliance of ferrying people from as far as Bomet County to attend the rally during UDA’s gubernatorial aspirant Patrick Ole Ntutu’s launch ceremony.

“I see Narok Olopiri village has been turned into small Kericho and Bomet! Pole sana ndugu, those transported there will not vote in August 2022,” read Ledama’s tweet in March.

The Kenyan DAILY POST