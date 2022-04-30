Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, April 30, 2022 – Young men believed to be part of a notorious gang that unleashes terror on innocent citizens were arrested by patrol cops, and lethal weapons were recovered from them.

The cops, who were acting on intelligence, ambushed the gang while planning to carry out an attack.

Among the weapons found in their possession include machetes and daggers.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.