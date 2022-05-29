Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, met with Wellington Otieno, the 17-year-old boy who gifted her husband with a State House dummy in Narok.

Also in the meeting that happened at Raila’s Karen residence, were Wellington’s family members, among them his mother and father.

During the meeting, Ida promised to ensure that Wellington Otieno remains in school thanks to his artwork skills.

She noted that art was important and talented students like the 17-year-old needed to be mentored.

She further promised to ensure that talented students complete their schooling through the Linda Kesho program.

“Today I am inspired by a Form Three student at Masikonde Day School in Narok who designed and built a miniature State House dummy.”

“Art strengthens critical thinking, through Linda Kesho, I commit to ensuring that Wellington and other talented children like him stay in school,” she stated.

The meeting came after Otieno’s mother expressed her disappointment over the treatment of her son after gifting Raila during a rally on May 22.

She alleged that a youth group was recognised for the state House dummy yet her son built it himself.

“I was saddened when I saw it being reported that a group of youth from Narok gifted Raila the ‘State House’ yet it was my son who made it single-handedly,” she stated.

While receiving the gift alongside his running mate, Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua, Raila stated that the gift was a testament to what will happen in August.

“What is that? Is it the State House?” he marveled. “Give it to Martha. Come so that we can stand next to our State House. That will be my residence and Martha will have an office inside it. Come we take a photo with our State House,” he stated.

On his part, Otieno stated that he was elated to have gifted the former premier the State House dummy , stating that he started practicing art at a tender age.

“I still want to present this gift to him in person so that he keeps it until he ascends to the real State House. I would also love to visit the real State House and even meet the current occupant, President Uhuru Kenyatta,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.