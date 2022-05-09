Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Citizen TV Swahili anchor, Rashid Abdalla, hosted a lavish party on Sunday night to celebrate his 40th birthday.

The memorable party hosted in a posh city hotel was attended by friends and colleagues from Royal Media Services.

Top Kenyan artists, among them Jovial, were also invited to entertain the guests.

As Jovial was performing, Lulu Hassan marked her territory when she tried to dance with her husband.

A viral video shows Lulu quickly moving to the stage and holding Rashid tightly when Jovial tried to dance with him, leaving the guests stunned.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.