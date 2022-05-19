Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 19, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka could rejoin Raila Odinga’s Azimio after ditching the coalition on Monday.

However, for him to come back home, he has made some demands before he can make the final U-turn.

This comes even as Kalonzo announced his presidential bid on Monday after failing to be picked as Raila’s running mate.

According to reports, Kalonzo has demanded that the Chief Minister position offered to him by Raila Odinga while unveiling Martha Karua as his running mate be included in the coalition agreement to guarantee that the said office will be reserved for him.

Key allies in Kalonzo’s camp claim that the move by Azimio Coalition to reserve him the chief minister slot in the event they win the polls is not genuine.

They argued that there is no constitutional provision that provides for the docket of the Chief Minister and even then the promise has not been documented in the Azimio Coalition agreement deposited at the Registrar of Political Parties.

“The promise they gave us is not in the Constitution. In fact, the much they can do is to give him (Kalonzo) a Cabinet Minister docket then add additional duties to his docket,” Machakos MP Dan Maanzo, a close confidant of Kalonzo, stated.

“They knew that what Kalonzo wanted is to give him the running mate slot but they went ahead and gave it out to Karua yet Kalonzo has the votes,” he lamented.

Maanzo insisted that in the next two weeks they will be open for talks with the Odinga-led coalition but in the event the discussions flop, Kalonzo will be okay to go it alone.

“We are still in the race but we are open for talks with principals in the Azimio coalition. What we know however is that we are well on course to be the third force in the August 9 polls,” he said.

Kalonzo’s U-turn will without a doubt unsettle Deputy President William Ruto’s campaigns since he was hoping that the Wiper leader sticks to his guns and divide Raila’s votes to his advantage.

