Sunday, 01 May 2022 – A woman and her daughter have been arrested by detectives after they were found in possession of 810 rolls of bhang.

Detectives acting on intelligence raided the woman’s house at Thuita village.

A member of the public had alerted the sleuths after finding out that the woman and her daughter were selling bhang in the village.

They have since been placed in police custody as they await their day in court.

