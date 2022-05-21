Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, May 21, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto has offered Laikipia County Woman Representative Cate Waruguru, who lost the UDA nominations last month, a soft landing.

Waruguru, in an interview with KTN News on Friday, reaffirmed her commitment to United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the DP William Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

“The most important thing is that I am one of the members of the 13th Parliament. And, I want to assure you that I’ll be sworn into office as a Member of Parliament after the August 9 General Election,” Waruguru said.

Waruguru said he spoke with Ruto, who assured her that she will be nominated as MP in the next parliament.

Waruguru, who was vying for Laikipia East Member of Parliament, lost the UDA nominations to newcomer Hon Amin Deddy in the UDA primaries.

She will now be in charge of UDA campaigns in Laikipia County.

