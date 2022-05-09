Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Former Nairobi County Governor, Mike Sonko, has revealed the position former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta are promising former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka once Azimio-One Kenya Alliance forms the government in August.

Sonko, who spoke to one of the local dailies on Monday, said Uhuru and Raila Odinga have promised Kalonzo the position of Speaker of the National Assembly if Azimio forms the government in August.

“I have heard they want our party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to be the Speaker of the National Assembly. I would like to say that the position should be handed over to Peter Kenneth or Martha Karua and Kalonzo should be the next Deputy President,” Sonko said.

Sonko’s sentiments come hours after KANU chairman, Gideon Moi failed to appear before the Azimio Coalition running mate selection panel.

Moi was scheduled to appear before the panel of eminent persons on Monday at 3 pm.

The party’s Secretary for Political Affairs Fredrick Okang’o Secretary said the Baringo Senator has ceded his nomination to Kalonzo Musyoka.

“While he is suitable, capable to be the running mate of Raila Amolo Odinga but on this one, he is not going to appear having endorsed Kalonzo Musyoka,” Okang’o said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.