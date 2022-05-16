Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Tharaka Nithi Senator, Prof Kithure Kindiki, is among the Kenya Kwanza Alliance candidates who missed the chance of becoming Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in August.

In his announcement on Sunday, Ruto said all the candidates qualified for the position but picked Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua.

Quizzed on why the naming of the running mate took hours, Gachagua noted that Ruto sought views from various groups affiliated with Kenya Kwanza.

“The deputy president made 30 calls in each of the 11 counties and talked to different people; women, and youth while putting them on speakerphone and collected their views. The exercise that was going on for 17 hours was not to decide who will be the running mate,” Gachagua said.

A source, who sought anonymity, said there was a tense meeting on Saturday at Ruto’s Karen residence after Kindiki threatened to exit Kenya Kwanza Alliance if he is not picked as Ruto’s running mate.

However, Ruto intervened and assured Kindiki that he will name him the Attorney General once he forms the government in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST