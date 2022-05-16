Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has picked Narc Kenya party leader Martha Karua as his running mate in August.

Raila announced on Monday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The event was graced by party leaders allied with the Azimio-OKA coalition.

Raila also picked Kalonzo Musyoka as his Chief Cabinet Secretary, Hassan Joho as Lands Cabinet Secretary, Kenneth Marende as speaker of the Senate, Wycliffe Oparanya as Treasury Cabinet Secretary, and Peter Munya as Agriculture Cabinet secretary.

However, as Raila Odinga made the announcement, Kalonzo announced his exit from Azimio La Umoja Movement.

Kalonzo said he is no longer an Azimio member but he will vie for the presidency in August on One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Kalonzo even went ahead and named Andrew Leteipa Sunkuli as his running mate in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST