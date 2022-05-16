Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – It is now official that Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua the woman who will deputise Azimio presidential candidate, Raila Odinga during the August 9th presidential election.

Raila made the announcement on Monday at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre.

“At the age of 24, this woman was appointed a magistrate, years later she became the youngest woman MP, she led a team of lawyers to represent me when I was in detention, this woman is a fighter and not a quitter,” Raila described Karua.

However, reacting to Karua’s appointment, controversial lawyer, Miguna Miguna said Karua is a loser and will help Raila go to permanent retirement in August.

Miguna further said Karua has no support in the country because in 2013 when she vied for the presidency, she only managed 43,881 votes across the country.

“The choice of Martha Karua as conman @RailaOdinga’s running mate is MAGNIFICENT news for those committed to RETIRING the conman. Karua ran for president as a WOMAN in 2013 and got 43,881 from the entire country. Goodbye, conman @RailaOdinga. Retire in peace! Viva!,” Miguna wrote on his Twitter page.

