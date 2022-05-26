Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged over the millions the government spent during the burial of former President Mwai Kibaki last month.

Kibaki served as the third president of Kenya between 2002 -2013 and economists termed him the father of Kenya’s economic renaissance.

According to the Kenyan tradition, if the president dies he or she should have a state burial.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is the man who oversaw the burial of his predecessor and treasury documents showed that the government spent Sh 260 million to bury the former President.

The millions were probably used to arrange all military activities during the burial preparations, medical maintenance of the body and exaggerated transport costs.

In 2022, Uhuru’s government spent Sh 300 million to organize the burial of second President Daniel Moi.

These budgets are so huge in a country that is grappling with high food prices, hunger and a high unemployment rate.

Kenya’s unemployment rate is currently at 40 percent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST