Friday, 27 May 2022 – Controversial city pastor, Victor Kanyari, the founder of Salvation Healing Ministries Church, has rebranded after setting up a megachurch in Njiiru along Kangundo Road.

Days after he was captured in a controversial viral video casting out demons from Omosh, he resurfaced with another video on TikTok claiming that he restored a woman’s sight.

Kanyari alleged that the woman from Dandora, who suffers from diabetes, came to his church when she was totally blind.

He allegedly restored her sight after praying for her.

Watch video.

