Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – The Multi-Agency team conducting a security operation in Marsabit County yesterday evening arrested suspected militias and recovered an assortment of weapons, ammunition, and other exhibits in Marsabit Central.

During the operation, 8 suspects were arrested, 3 AK 47 rifles,1 G3 rifle, and a General Purpose Machine Gun were recovered. The operation also seized an assortment of 579 rounds of ammunition, 66 spent cartridges, and containers of gun oil. The suspects will be arraigned this morning to face various charges.

The operation dubbed ‘Rudisha Amani Marsabit’ was launched following a streak of indiscriminate attacks by bandits on members of the public. The curfew imposed in the County remains in place.

We commend members of the public for the support extended to security agencies, as we strive to restore peace and normalcy in the area.

By National Police Service.

