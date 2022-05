Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta was captured on camera in possession of 3 high-end phones on Thursday when he chaired a Cabinet meeting at State House.

The head of state has an iPhone and 2 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

The price of the three phones is over Ksh 500,000.

See photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.