Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is currently the man to beat in the August 9th presidential election.

Opinion polls conducted over the last three months have put Ruto in the driver’s seat concerning the presidential election.

The second in command enjoys a cult following in the Mt Kenya region despite being an outsider.

However, with the entry of Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua to the Azimio-One Kenya alliance, Ruto’s fortunes seem to be changing since Karua has employed a master strategy of denying the DP millions of votes from the Mt Kenya region.

In the last two days, Karua has pitched tent in the Mt Kenya region, popularizing Raila Odinga’s presidency and urging area residents to reject William Ruto.

Should Karua’s political gospel strike the right note, then Ruto’s acidity in the region will be neutralized and should that be the case, he will lose millions of votes and that way, he will have a rough ride to State House in August.

