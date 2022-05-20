Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, May 20, 2022 – Renowned political columnist, Prof Makau Mutua, has predicted doom to the alliance between Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira Member of Parliament, Rigathi Gachagua.

Ruto appointed Gachagua as his running mate on Sunday and the ticket seems to be facing a huge resistance in the Mt Kenya region.

According to Makau Mutua, Ruto and Gachagua will soon start fighting since the Kenya Kwanza alliance fortunes in the Mt Kenya region are crumbling like the tower of babel since the entry of Martha Karua into Mt Kenya region.

Karua has made a lot of inroads in the Mt Kenya region and this, according to Makau Mutua, will make Ruto and Gachagua trade fists.

“Two rats can’t live in the same hole. Rigathi Gachagua and William Ruto won’t and can’t co-exist for long. They will cannibalize each other sooner than later.

“It’s a marriage made in hell,” Professor Makau Mutua wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.