Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Kieni Member of Parliament, Kanini Kega, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto, who accused the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance of humiliating former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka by subjecting him to interviews.

Last week, Azimio formed a committee that will interview candidates interested to be Raila Odinga’s running mate in August.

Already, Kalonzo has said he will not appear before the interview panel, saying it is ‘demeaning’ him because he once served as a Vice President and he knows the role of being Deputy President.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Kanini told Ruto to keep off from Azimio-One Kenya Alliance affairs and concentrate on Kenya Kwanza Alliance affairs.

Kanini further said Ruto should be the last person to speak on who will deputise Raila Odinga in August.

“Mr. Deputy President, you are the last person whom we can seek advice from on the process of identifying a running mate,” Kega said.

