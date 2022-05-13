Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, has responded to Devolution Cabinet Secretary, Eugene Wamalawa, who has accused him of being conned by Deputy President William Ruto in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance agreement.

In the agreement, Ruto promised Wetangula and Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi a 30 percent stake in the Kenya Kwanza government if the two deliver 70 percent of Western Kenya votes to Ruto’s basket in August.

Reacting to the agreement, Wamalwa who is a member of the Azimio-One Kenya Alliance stated that Ruto conned Wetangula and Mudavadi since the two cannot deliver 70 percent of the Western Kenya vote to the Kenya Kwanza alliance basket.

But in a fast response to Wamalwa, Wetangula urged the CS not to cry louder than the bereaved and instead show how the Luhya community and Western Kenya electorate will benefit from Azimio-One Kenya Alliance.

“Eugene Wamalwa Stop wailing and ranting louder than the bereaved about Kenya kwanza. If our deal is bad, where is your good one? If you had kept your mouth shut one would have thought you are clever!! Endelea kupangwa,” Senator Wetangula wrote on his Twitter page.

