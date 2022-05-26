Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Nandi County Senator, Samson Cherargei, has slammed President Uhuru Kenyatta after he embarrassed his deputy, William Ruto, during the annual National Prayer Breakfast held at Safari Park Hotel on Thursday.

During the occasion, according to Cherargei, the Head of State refused to share a table with his deputy who also attended the function.

Uhuru instead shared a table with Chief Justice Martha Koome and Attorney General Paul Kariuki.

Ruto was sitting at another table with Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart, Ken Lusaka.

Commenting on social media after the incident, Cherargei accused the President of behaving like a child yet he is the president of 52 million Kenyans.

He said Uhuru is dividing the country more with such behavior.

“The disdain of President Kenyatta towards Dp @WilliamsRutois very shameful & divisive to the nation. he can’t share one table with Dp Ruto on a national prayer day; Hypocrisy Jayden maliza uende!!!.,” Cherargei wrote on his Twitter page.

