Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Veteran Ugandan politician and Opposition Leader Kizza Besigye has congratulated Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for nominating Martha Karua as his presidential running mate.

Taking to Twitter, Besigye described the moment as historic in Kenya and the East African region.

“Congratulations @RailaOdinga and @MarthaKarua on forming a historic team for a historic moment in Kenya and our region! Truly an ‘Azimio la Umoja’ moment,” he said in a tweet.

If the Azimio la Umoja team wins the August 9 elections, Martha Karua will be Kenya’s first female Deputy President.

While unveiling her as his running mate, Raila described Karua as an exceptional leader with high principles.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre on Monday, Raila praised Karua for her zeal and human rights record.

“I needed a true Joshua on my corner, one who will not be a turncoat. After a long search and reflection, together with consultation, I have arrived at the decision that the holder of this position must be a woman and her name is Martha Karua,” Raila said amid thunderous applause.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.