Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – A weekend outing for a group of families at Camp Carnelley’s in Naivasha ended on a sour note after huge Acacia trees fell and crashed into several cars.

Among the expensive cars that were badly damaged include a Land Rover Discovery.

The car’s body was extensively damaged following the unfortunate incident.

Luckily, no one died since there were no people in the parking yard when the incident occurred.

Seasoned tourist boat operator, David Kilo, said the incident was bound to happen because most of the trees around the riparian land have withered.

Watch the video of the damaged luxury car.

