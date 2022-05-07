Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 07 May 2022 – A hilarious video has surfaced online showing the trick that a lady used to give another man her phone number in a club without her boyfriend’s knowledge.

The cunning lady, who was dancing with her boyfriend in the jam-packed club, was caught on camera using hand signs to give another man her phone number.

Watch a trending video showing how she did it, EH! EH!.

The Kenyan DAILY POST