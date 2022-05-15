Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, 15 May 2022 – 19-year-old Purity Wangechi, a student at Kenya Institute of Mass Communication (KIMC), was brutally murdered by her boyfriend identified as Dj Flex, and her body dumped by the roadside in Kiambu.

According to DCI, she left college on Friday to visit her boyfriend who lives in Kirigiti, Kiambu County.

According to her friends who were interviewed by the sleuths at the college, Purity and the boyfriend recently had a misunderstanding, after she discovered that he was a thug and confronted him with the facts.

He stabbed her with a kitchen knife during the argument and then dumped her body.

Purity and her killer boyfriend, who has since been arrested, looked like a perfect couple on social media.

They used to set couple goals on social media.

Check out their Tiktok videos.

