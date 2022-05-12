Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula were played by Deputy President William Ruto according to the Kenya Kwanza Alliance Agreement deposited at the Registrar of Political Parties.

This is after they were given an impossible target before they could be appointed to Ruto’s Government.

The Kenya Kwanza Alliance is made of three founding members who include the ANC party led by Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetangula’s Ford Kenya and the UDA party led by DP William Ruto.

In their coalition agreement deposited at the Registrar of Political parties, Mudavadi will be allocated the seat of Prime Cabinet Secretary, which will be created through an executive order if Ruto wins the presidency.

However, the executive order can be challenged in court because it cannot change the structure of government.

For Wetangula, he has been allocated the National Assembly speaker’s seat.

The two leaders, however, will have to bring 70 per cent of Western Kenya votes to the DP.

The 70% of votes they are required to deliver will be from 5 counties: Vihiga, Kakamega, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia.

This comes even as it is a known fact that Western is Raila Odinga’s zone and for Mudavadi and Wetangula to deliver 70% of the votes from the region is near to impossibility.

It is therefore highly unlikely that Mudavadi and Wetangula will get those fancy positions that Ruto promised them because it will be almost impossible to deliver the 70% Western votes to the DP.

