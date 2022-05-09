Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui has dismissed the recent opinion poll placing UDA candidate Susan Kihika way ahead of him in the Nakuru gubernatorial contest.

Mizani Africa in its regular opinion polls across all the 47 counties, placed Senator Kihika at a commanding lead in Nakuru with a 56.3% preference rate against the incumbent Lee Kinyanjui who came second with 38.2%.

Dr. Stanley Karanja was rated the third-most preferred candidate with 5.0%

However, the results seem to have irked Governor Kinyanjui who rubbished the opinion poll, saying it is inaccurate and does not reflect the actual happenings on the ground.

Through a statement on his Facebook page, Kinyanjui termed the new poll as a number manipulation business opportunity that has thrived ahead of the August 9, general elections.

While attacking Mizani Africa, the governor termed the findings as ‘pseudo research’ which is manufactured at the comfort of one’s sitting rooms and does not engage citizens as alleged.

“The electoral period is a major business opportunity for key sectors of the economy such as logistics, hospitality, branding and the faith sector. The latest entrant is the pseudo research category.”

“If you are moderately educated and have a basic knowledge of number manipulation, here is your opportunity.”

“All you require is a laptop and a big-sounding name like mizani something” stated Governor Kinyanjui.

In the senatorial race, UDA’s Tabitha Karanja came on top with 60.4% against Wakili Karanja who came second with 23.5% and Mwalimu Gachohi was third with 6.2%.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.