Thursday, May 12, 2022 – Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has issued a hard-hitting statement after the Kenya Kwanza power-sharing structure was revealed.

According to the deal, Deputy President William Ruto will create a Prime Cabinet Secretary post for ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi if he clinches the presidency in the August polls, which is what the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sought to achieve before it was nipped in the bud by the courts thanks to the DP and his allies.

Addressing the press on Thursday, Junet hit out at DP Ruto, saying that he opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) yet he was creating the same positions for Mudavadi and his team.

“We have been clear from the start that Kenya needs a political and governance structure that accommodates all our communities, regions, and all their diversities. That is why we brought BBI.”

“DP Ruto has opposed BBI vehemently for the last five years, and today he is creating the same positions BBI was advocating for Prime Minister and Deputy Prime minister.”

“He told Kenyans we don’t need positions. Today he is dishing out the same positions to Mudavdai and other people. That tells you the kind of character we are dealing with. Ruto is re-inventing BBI through the back door,” Junet stated.

The legislator noted that what DP Ruto condemned for more than four years has boiled down to sharing of positions.

“The mama mboga’s and bodaboda DP Ruto has been talking about in the last 4years are Musalia, Wetangula, Kingi, and Mutua,” he said.

