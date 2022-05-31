Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 31, 2022 – Mombasa gubernatorial aspirant, Mike Sonko, has attacked Mombasa elders who claimed he is not fit to lead the county.

The elders who spoke on Monday said Mike Sonko has opened several pubs in Mombasa County and they are all perpetrating evil in the society.

The elders also went ahead and cursed a section of Mombasa leaders who are campaigning for Mike Sonko in the coastal city.

However, in a fierce response on his Facebook page, Sonko said Mombasa belongs to all Kenyans and the elders have no moral authority to say who should vie for the leadership in the county

Sonko also urged elders to first order the closure of all pubs in Mombasa that allows homosexuality.

This is what Sonko wrote.

“Watu wangu I pray that No weapon formed against you shall prosper, you will surely see the glory of God in your life, your life will be a testimony of God’s grace, things are turning around for you in the name of Jesus Christ.

The expectation of the wicked one has been turned upside down, the power of God is at work in your body, family, finances, job, business, etc.Fear is defeated, God is standing tall in you. May the spirit of God fill your life, may you have a rich fellowship with him, I pray for you today that wherever you go, that you will succeed,may His grace increase in your life.

Everywhere you go, you will be the light giver,an encouragement to people and may He give you favour everywhere. I pray that God will give you the wisdom to guide and guard you in everywhere.

May you increase and multiply in your business. I pray that He will command His Angles to take charge over your destiny according to His Promise. May God help you to fullfill your divine calling without reproach…

I know I’m blessed to be the next incoming Mombasa Governor and no weapon against me will prosper.

In Jesus might Name Amen”

