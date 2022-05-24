Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Azimio president candidate Raila Odinga was on Sunday left heartbroken after a section of residents walked out of his political rally in Narok County.

Raila, who was accompanied by his running mate, Martha Karua, was addressing locals at William Ole Ntimama stadium when hundreds of the residents walked out setting up an epic struggle for the Maa vote between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio.

The visibly fed-up residents started walking out immediately after Raila went to the podium to drum up his support for Azimio during the vote hunting in the populous region.

“Hii ni dalili ya kuonyesha yakwamba Azimio imeawapa wanawake nafasi ya ukombozi (This is a sign that Azimio has given women an opportunity to liberate),” Raila was heard saying as the locals walked out in protest.

It was not immediately established why the hundreds of the residents walked out in protest.

Earlier on, Raila and Karua received a gift from one of the local artists who had constructed a miniature model of the State House.

The elegant portrait was presented to Raila and Martha Karua in what many of their supporters said was to prepare for a Raila Odinga presidency after the August 9, General Election.

While receiving the gift, the former Prime Minister said the warm gesture from the youths signifies his victory in the August poll.

“What an awesome gift. Thank you, Narok! It’s coming home!” Raila shared photos of the gift on his social media handles.

“Hawa vijana leo wamenipatia state house, wameamua kuniingiza leo hii. Wamesema leo hii kwamba hii itakuwa maskani yangu na Martha atakuwa na ofisi kule ndani (These youths have given me the State House Kenya model, they have said they want by residence to be in state house),” Raila added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.