Thursday, May 12, 2022 – The Kenya Kwanza power-sharing deal deposited at the Registrar of Political Parties has raised a storm on social media.

This is after Deputy President William Ruto gave ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, tough conditions that they will have to meet before they get appointed to his government.

In the agreement, Mudavadi will be allocated the seat of Prime Cabinet Secretary which will be created through an executive order in the event Ruto wins the presidency.

For Wetangula, he has been allocated the National Assembly speakers seat.

In addition, Western Kenya will have 30% stake in Ruto’s Government. However, Mudavadi and Wetangula will have to bring 70% of Western Kenya votes to the DP for them to get the appointment; something many Kenyans view as impossible.

Here are the reactions;-

“Kama hii si utapeli sijui utapeli ni nini! Meanwhile, ukipea mtu kitu si umpee tu @WilliamsRuto. Hio target umewekea omwami Weta na Mesi si afadhali uwanyonge basi. It will be easier for a wheelbarrow to go through the eye of a needle than for them to get 70% of western! Salaale!” ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna stated.

“For Musalia Mudavadi to be Chief Cabinet Minister & Moses Wetang’ula to be National Assembly Speaker, they must deliver 70% of the Luhya Vote to UDA! If they deliver 69.9%, they walk away with nothing! No other leader has been given a threshold. My friend has played some people!” Lawyer Donald Kipkorir reacted.

“In the Kenya Kwanza deal, Mudavadi and Wetangula must deliver 70% of Western Kenya votes for Mudavadi to qualify for appointment as Chief Minister. Ei bwana. Doesn’t Ruto know that Mudavadi is a total orphan?” Gabriel Oguda wondered.

“How can Musalia Mudavadi and Wetangula deliver 70% of Western Kenya? DP Ruto knows very well they cannot. He’s just trying to tell them that the 30% of gov’t you’re asking should I win is not tenable. Ruto would have only helped them to cut weight due to rigorous campaigns,” posed Abuga Makori.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.