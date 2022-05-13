Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Amani National Congress (ANC) leader Musalia Mudavadi has sensationally claimed that Deputy President William Ruto beat President Uhuru Kenyatta in his own game yesterday.

This is after he attended the Cabinet meeting at State House after two good years.

Speaking at a meeting in Karen, Mudavadi claimed that Uhuru had planned to embarrass Ruto if he failed to attend the Cabinet meeting.

He noted that Ruto was aware of the plan and decided to attend the meeting for the first time in almost two years.

According to Mudavadi, Uhuru and his team would have painted the DP in a bad light if he failed to attend the Thursday decision-making meeting.

“Ruto is clever and he knows that even after they convene a cabinet meeting after two years, he will still know how to carry himself at the meeting so that he is not involved in other people’s businesses.”

“This was a trap for him. They were planning to say that he failed to attend the cabinet meeting they had convened but he did the opposite,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.