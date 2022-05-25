Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – With less than three months to the polls, Political analysts are now raising concerns about the high number of Independent presidential candidates that have thrown their hats into the ring.

They have now concurred with ANC Leader Musalia Mudavadi that the Deep State is planning to use Independent Candidates to rig out Deputy President William Ruto in favor of Azimio’s Raila Odinga.

Led by Professor Gitile Naituli, the political analysts argued that a section of the candidates has been planted onto the ballot to confuse voters and in the process rig Ruto’s victory.

He further claimed that a majority of the 38 independent Presidential contenders had not launched a serious campaign since announcing their intentions to run.

“The Presidential and I think the Government is playing games. I don’t think any of those people is a serious candidate and I think that is where the deep state goes to sponsor some people to make the Presidential ballot big and confuse the voters. I think it is a scheme,” Naituli, former Commissioner with NCIC, stated.

Similar opinions were held by Prof Masibo Lumala of Moi University who cast his doubts over the candidates’ true intentions, noting that he believed some had questionable sponsorship source behind their bids.

“Are they having sponsorship behind the scenes that we do not know because they are not campaigning? I have not heard them come out strongly and say they are seeking our vote.

“I am not sure they are going very far as long as this question of independents goes,” argued Lumala.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.