Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – COTU boss and self-declared Luyha elder, Francis Atwoli, has sparked reactions after he was spotted rocking a cap that had a cryptic message.

The cap was written’ Wizi Sio Kazi’ – a message perceived to be dedicated to Deputy President William Ruto.

The photo was taken during Azimio La Umoja rally in Busia where Raila Odinga led his brigade in hunting for votes in Western.

Netizens had varied opinions after the photo went viral.

Flamboyant lawyer AhmedNasir castigated Atwoli saying, “And he can’t explain his billions as Secretary-General of COTU…the tragic irony of Kenya”.

Blogger Abraham Mutai quickly defended the flamboyant COTU boss from AhmedNasir saying, “He is employed. He got his benefits and wealth from his employment. He works in several boards in Kenya, works as SG KOTU, works in several African labor movements, and works in international Labour movements. This explains Atwoli’s billions. Simple straightforward!

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.