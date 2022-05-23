Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 23, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is currently in Limuru town where he is meeting with Kiambu county stakeholders and opinion shapers to discuss how the populous county will benefit from the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

Ruto arrived at St Paul University stadium aboard his chopper and he received a heroic reception from Kiambu residents who were waiting for him.

The security officers were forced to block the mammoth crowd who were moving towards his chopper to greet him.

Ruto was forced to wave to them at a distance promising to have a discussion with the residents once the meeting was over.

The second in command has been receiving a heroic reception in the Mt Kenya region as he tries to battle for votes from the region to increase his chances of securing the top political position in the country.

However, Ruto’s fortunes seem to be dwindling after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga appointed Narc Kenya Chairperson, Martha Karua, as his running mate in August.

Martha is ruthlessly campaigning for Raila Odinga in the vote-rich region and by August the scale might tilt in favour of Jakom.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.